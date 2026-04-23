Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 6: Akshay Kumar's film sees midweek dip, crosses Rs 127 cr worldwide

New Delhi:

Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla which hit the big screens on April 17, with paid previews on April 16 from 9 pm continued its box office run on Day 6, witnessing a midweek dip in collections.

Despite the slowdown in its collections, Priyadarshan's directorial has managed to cross the Rs 127 crore mark at the worldwide box office. Let's see how the film performed on Wednesday, April 22, 2026.

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 6

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Bhooth Bangla, which earned Rs 8 crore across 11,589 shows in India, witnessed a slight dip in its earnings on Day 6. The movie has collected Rs 6.15 crore across 11,584 shows with an occupancy of 13%.

The highest occupancy of 17.46% was recorded in the night shows, followed by 14.15% in evening and 13.85% in the afternoon shows. Whereas 7.77% occupancy was recorded in the morning shows.

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection [Day-wise]

Take a look at how Bhooth Bangla has performed day-wise at the box office, as per industry tracker Sacnilk.

Day 0 - Rs 3.75

Day 1 - Rs 12.25 crore

Day 2 - Rs 19 crore

Day 3 - Rs 23 crore

Day 4 - Rs 6.75 crore

Day 5 - Rs 8 crore

Day 6 - Rs 6.15 crore

Total India collection - Rs 78.90 crore

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection: Domestic, overseas and worldwide

With this, the total collection of horror comedy film Bhooth Bangla in India stands at Rs 78.90 crore. Meanwhile, it has collected Rs 127.37 crore at the worldwide box office. The film's overseas gross collection is recorded at Rs 33.50 crore.

Bhooth Bangla: Cast and crew details

Apart from Akshay Kumar, the Bollywood film features Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, Mithila Palkar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Manoj Joshi in key roles. The film also marks the reunion of director Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar after 14 years gap. Bhooth Bangla is produced under Balaji Motion Pictures and Cape of Good Films.

Also Read: Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar's film shows growth, crosses Rs 72 crore on Tuesday