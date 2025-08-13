Badshah's Chandigarh club attack case: Delhi Police arrest man from Faridkot The Delhi Police on Wednesday made an arrest in connection with the singer Badshah's Chandigarh club attack place which took place in November last year.

New Delhi:

In a recent development of the case of an attack on the famous singer Badshah’s club in Chandigarh. Delhi Police’s Special Cell has arrested an accused named Deepak. The accused was arrested in Delhi. It is significant to note that Deepak is a resident of Faridkot, Punjab. Moreover, the Police claim that Deepak was in constant contact with gangster Goldy Brar.

For the unversed, last year in November, two explosions occured close to two nightclubs in Chandigarh's Sector 26. Crude bombs were thought to be the cause of the explosions. These explosions took place around four in the morning on Tuesday, November 26, 2024, and it is said that two unidentified people riding a motorbike tossed a low-intensity bomb at the nightclubs, which caused the explosion. Notably, Seville, one of the two bars, is owned by Bollywood singer Badshah.

Badshah's known work

Badshah is best known for his work in films like 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', 'Sultan', and 'Kapoor & Sons'. For those who may not know, the singer Badshah, rose to fame with his hit single 'DJ Waley Babu' featuring Aastha Gill. It is worth noting that the song was ranked number one on Indian i-tunes charts within 24 hours of the release.

According to details available on IMDb, the singer Badshah was born on November 19, 1985 and hails from New Delhi, India.

