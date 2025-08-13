Box office collection [12 August 2025]: Mahavatar Narsimha, Saiyaara lead as other films face low footfall Mahavatar Narsimha and Saiyaara continue to lead the box office on 12 Aug 2025, standing out in a quiet week for Indian theatres.

New Delhi:

Currently, most films running in the theatres are failing to impress at the box office. The only exceptions are Mahavatar Narsimha and Saiyaara, which continue to draw large crowds and maintain strong collections. These two movies have become the only bright spots in an otherwise dull phase for cinemas.

Ashwin Kumar's Mahavatar Narsimha, which was released on July 25, 2025, continues to earn numbers at the box office and has crossed Rs 180.90 crore across India. On the other hand, Mohit Suri's Saiyaara witnessed a slight growth in its collections on Tuesday. Read on to find out how other films are performing.

Mahavatar Narsimha maintains blockbuster momentum at the box office

The fantasy animated drama film 'Mahavatar Narsimha' revolves around the life of Prahlad's devotion to Lord Vishnu. Produced by Kleem Productions and presented by Hombale Films, the film has been performing better than expected.

Despite being an animated film, Ashwin Kumar's directorial managed to mint Rs 180.90 crore at the box office within 19 days of its release, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Saiyaara crosses Rs 321 crore in 26-day run

The romantic drama film 'Saiyaara' starring debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda has maintained a strong presence at the box office even after completing its 26-day theatrical run. Produced under the banner of YRF, Mohit Suri's directorial has collected Rs 321.35 crore so far.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film, which earned Rs 1.35 crore on its fourth Monday, witnessed a slight growth on the fourth Tuesday by earning Rs 1.50 crore. The movie has become a blockbuster as the budget of the film is reported to be around Rs 50-60 crore. It has an IMDb rating of 6.6.

Kingdom slows after Rs 50 crore milestone

The Telugu-language spy action thriller film 'Kingdom', featuring Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role, has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark, bringing its total collection to Rs 51.29 crore in India. According to Sacnilk, Gowtam Tinnanuri's film had an overall 12.46% Telugu occupancy on Tuesday, August 12, 2025. The film collected Rs 0.28 crore on its second Tuesday.

Son of Sardaar 2 sees weekday boost

Ajay Devgn-Mrinal Thakur's action comedy film saw a slight growth in its box office earnings on its second Tuesday as compared to its second Monday. The film, which collected Rs 1.1 crore on its eleventh day, managed to collect Rs 1.28 crore on Day 12, making its total collection stand at Rs 44.38 crore across India.

Besides Ajay and Mrunal, the film features an ensemble cast including Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Kubbra Sait, Neeru Bajwa, Deepak Dobriyal, and others.

Dhadak 2 continues weak collection trend

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri's starrer romantic drama film Dhadak 2, which is based on caste discrimination struggles, is struggling at the box office. The film managed to collect Rs 21.65 crore within 12 days of its release.

Directed by Shazia Iqbal, the film is produced under the banner of Dharma Production. For the unversed, this Bollywood film, which is a remake of the Tamil film 'Pariyerum Perumal' (2018), saw a clash with Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2.

