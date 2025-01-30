Athiya Shetty flaunts her baby bump in new pictures, Dhanashree, Sonakshi Sinha shower blessings

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Athiya Shetty is married to cricketer KL Rahul.

Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty, who is all set to embark on a new journey of motherhood, oozes a pregnancy glow and flaunted baby bump in new pictures. Taking to her Instagram handle, Athiya shared a series of pictures on the platform flaunting her baby bump in a black and white dress. Showering love to these snaps, the actress' father and veteran actor Suniel Shetty dropped an 'evil eye' emoji in the comment section.

Not only her father but many of her friends from the film fraternity reacted to the post and shared heartwarming comments. Sagarika Ghatge also shared a couple of emojis a white heart-shaped emoji. Dhanashree also dropped two white heart-shaped emoji along with an 'evil eye' emoji. Shibani Dhandekar wrote, ''Gorgeous'' while Ileana D'Cruz commented, ''Beauttt''. Bhumi Pednekar said, ''Congratulations'' and Sonakshi Sinha wrote, ''Soooo cute ya atthu.''

Earlier, KL Rahul took to his Instagram account to post a photo dump from his tour, which coincided with the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

In the first photo, KL is seen enjoying a coffee at a street-side cafe. Another picture shows two cups of coffee and a brownie, hinting at a cozy date with Athiya. Other photos feature random glimpses of Rahul, including him standing in front of a house, getting into a car, and sitting on a bench. There is also a scenic shot of the beach.

However, what caught everyone's eye was the last picture of the post. It showed KL Rahul and Athiya sitting outside a cafe, with Athiya dressed in a sweater and oversized grey pants. She appeared to be enjoying a drink, while Rahul couldn't take his eyes off her as he lovingly admired her baby bump.

The couple announced their pregnancy in November 2024 with an adorable post. KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty tied the knot on January 23, 2023, in an intimate ceremony at Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala.

(With ANI inputs)

