Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule Hindi OTT release announced

South Indian actors Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer action thriller film Pushpa 2: The Rule surprised everyone with its monstrous success. The OTT release of Pushpa Part 2, which made historic earnings at the box office of the country and the world, has been announced recently by the makers. Pushpa: The Rule will be streamed on OTT in the reloaded version, which means that 23 minutes extra will be added to the film.

Where will Pushpa 2 streamed in Hindi?

Pushpa 2 was released on the big screen on December 5, 2024 and even now, about 55 days after its release, the film is still running in theatres. Maithri Films announced the OTT release of Pushpa 2 days ago, stating that the Pan India film will be released on the OTT platform Netflix in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages ​​from January 30.

Ever since this post went viral, netizens have been questioning the makers about Pushpa 2's Hindi OTT release in the comment section. Now Netflix India has taken to its Instagram page to clear the air. The second highest-grossing Indian film will be streamed on the OTT giant Netflix in Hindi on January 30 itself. It is significant to note that 23 minutes of extra footage has been included in the OTT release. Hence, now viewers will get to watch the full 3 hours and 44 minutes on OTT.

Digital rights of the film on Netflix

When Pushpa Part 1 was released in theatres in the year 2021, the digital rights of the film were with Amazon Prime Video. The makers first streamed Pushpa: The Rise on Prime Video in all languages ​​except Hindi, later it was released in Hindi. Now Netflix has the digital rights of Pushpa 2: The Rule, from this it is clear that this movie will come online on this platform in Hindi as well.

