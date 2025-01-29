Ravi Mohan and Sivakarthikeyan's Parasakthi teaser looks powerful and how | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREEN GRAB Ravi Mohan and Sivakarthikeyan's Parasakthi teaser has been released on Wednesday

Amaran star Sivakarthikeyan, along with Ponniyin Selvan actor Ravi Mohan and Atharvaa have teamed up with filmmaker Sudha Kongara for her upcoming film Parasakthi. Known for her National Award film Soorarai Pottru featuring Suriya, the filmmaker is back with seemingly another heartwarming film. The Parasakthi teaser was released on Wednesday and the 1-minute 48-second video is enough to create anticipation for the upcoming Tamil film. The film also features Pushpa 2: The Rule actor Sreeleela.

What's in the teaser?

Sivakarthikeyan plays a mysterious commander who is bringing the students of Pachaiyappa's College together to form an army in the teaser, which shows a period drama unfolding. Atharvaa makes an appearance as a student, while Sreeleela, the main female character, seems to be Atharvaa's romantic interest. Ravi, on the other hand, establishes himself as a dangerous adversary who wants to destroy Sivakarthikeyan's persona.

Watch the teaser here:

More deets about the film

Parasakthi seems like a groundbreaking story set in the realm of student politics. Alongside Arjun Nadesan, Sudha wrote the screenplay as well. GV Prakash Kumar will compose the film's music, while Ravi K Chandran will handle the photography and Sathish Surya will handle the editing. Notably, Prakash has composed music for 100 films. The movie is produced by Aakash Baaskaran under the Dawn Pictures label.

Notably, in Tamil cinema, the title Parasakthi has a particular place. The late great Sivaji Ganesan made his acting debut in 1952's Parasakthi, which was scripted by M Karunanidhi and directed by Krishnan-Panju. The movie is regarded as a Tamil cinema classic because of its well-known court scene in particular.

