'Toxic' actor Yash to begin shooting for Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ramayana' as Ravana on this day | Deets Inside

Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana has been in the news ever since its inception. The makers made an official announcement of the two films last year and ever since fans have been excited to watch Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Now new updates regarding the film have coming out. Reports suggest that Kannada actor Yash was introduced to the film by Namit Malhotra, who is co-producing the two-part film. The film is being directed by Dangal famed filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari.

Ramayana has become one of the most eagerly awaited movies in recent years thanks to Yash's confirmation and his dual involvement as an actor and producer. Yash recently announced his role in the upcoming epic film Ramayana and talked candidly about the future of the KGF franchise in an interview with a major media outlet. According to the KGF actor, 'The movie won't happen if the character isn't handled as a character today. Such performers must collaborate to produce a movie on that kind of budget.'

The Pan India star further added that the reason behind choosing the role of Ravana is because of the character’s complexity and depth. He also called it 'the most exciting character' offered in his career. 'It’s a very fascinating character. Hence, there’s vast scope to present it in a very different way," the actor added. With this, a close source to the film stated that Yash will start shooting for the film in March 2025. On the other hand, Ranbir and Sai have already completed a schedule for Ramayana.

For the unversed, Ramayan: Part 1 will be released in January 2026 and Part 2 will be released in 2027. Reportedly TV actor Ravi Dubey will mark his Bollywood debut in the role of Lakshman, whereas Miss Universe 2000, Lara Dutta can be seen in the role of wicked Kaikayi and Sunny Deol might have signed up for the role of Lord Hanuman.

