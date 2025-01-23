Tea seller to highest paid Kannada actor, a look at KFG star Yash's success story

Follow us on Image Source : TMDB A look at KFG star Yash's success story

The pan-India film 'KGF' gave South actor Yash recognition not only in India but all over the world. He also became a pan-India star with this film. After 'KGF', its second part took Yash's popularity to the next level. Both films together earned more than Rs 1500 crore, which is one of the highest-grossing Kannada films of all time. This success established Yash as a superstar, but reaching here was not easy for the actor. Starting as the son of a bus driver, Yash has travelled a long way to success. Let's have a look at his success journey here.

Left home to fulfil the dream

When Yash was just 16 years old, he convinced his parents to leave home and fulfil his dream of acting in cinema. He was hired as an assistant director in a Kannada film. However, the project was shelved just two days after he reached Bangalore. Talking about this, the actor said, 'I ran away from my house. When I came to Bangalore, I was scared as soon as I arrived. Such a big, intimidating city, but I was always a confident boy. I was not afraid to struggle. When I reached Bangalore, I had only Rs 300 in my pocket. I knew that if I went back, my parents would never let me come back here.'

Yash had only Rs 300 and he joined the Benaka Drama Troupe. Here he worked as a backstage hand. Here he used to do small jobs like serving tea and earned Rs 50 per day. Along with honing his art in theatre, Yash also enrolled in college. Eventually, he got a chance to act in the TV series Nanda Gokula, where he met actress Radhika Pandit, his now wife. In 2007, Yash entered films with a supporting role in Jambada Hudugi, before playing the lead role in Rocky (2008).

Yash finally got success as a lead star with the romantic comedy Modalasala. The following year he established himself as a bankable star with the success of Kirataka. Over the next few years, he gave hits like Mogina Manasu, Drama, Googly, Mr and Mrs Ramachari and Masterpiece.

KGF brought him stardom

In 2018, Yash starred in KGF: Chapter 1, which broke all box office records by earning 250 crores. It was the highest-grossing Kannada film of all time. This record stood for four years. Then KGF: Chapter 2 broke it by earning a whopping Rs 1250 crore. The film is one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time and is the only Kannada film to have grossed over Rs 1000 crore.

Yash's world outside Kannada cinema

The national stardom he got from KGF helped Yash to break out of Kannada cinema. According to reports, he was signed to play the role of Raavan in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, the film is said to be the most expensive film in India. Yash is also the co-producer of the film and according to reports, he has charged Rs 200 crore to be a part of the film. It is a big journey for someone who once used to survive on Rs 50 per day. Amid all this, the actor is gearing up for the release of his comeback film Toxic. The Pan India film is being released on April 10, 2025.

