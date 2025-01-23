Shot in Delhi, 'Anuja' is not an Indian film! Oscar-nominated movie features 9-year-old Sajda Pathan

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Anuja has been nominated in the Live Action Short Film category of Oscar Awards 2025

Guneet Monga and Priyanka Chopra Jonas-backed short film Anuja has been successful in making its place in the five best live-action short films nominated for the 97th Academy Awards. However, the Oscar 2025 nominated film may have been shot in Delhi but is not an Indian film. Read further to know each and every detail about the film featuring a nine-year-old actor in the lead role.

The film talks about child labour

The story of the film Anuja is about a 9-year-old girl Anuja (Sajda Khan). She works in a cloth factory in Delhi. She is a child labourer. Anuja suddenly gets a chance to go to school, but in return, she has to make an important decision related to her life. The impact of this decision is related to the future of Anuja and her sister. This short film has been shot in Delhi.

The film does not only talk about child labour, the struggle of poor people to study. This film also shows the relationship between the two sisters and their love. How a decision to improve their life tests their relationship, this angle is also shown in the short film. Along with this, the short film Anuja also tells how girls still have to struggle in our country.

Anuja is not an Indian film

Anuja is an American short film released in 2024, it is made in Hindi language. Adam J Graves has written and directed it. Oscar-winning Indian producers Guneet Monga and Priyanka Chopra Jonas have also produced the short film, Anuja. Hollywood actress Mindy Kaling also joined the film later as a producer. Sajda Pathan, Ananya Shanbag and Nagesh Bhosale have played important roles in the short film. Salaam Balak Trust is also associated with this film. The film will soon be released on Netflix.

Guneet Monga and PC react to Oscar nomination

While talking about the Oscar 2025 nomination, Priyanka said, 'Anuja being nominated for an Oscar in the Best Live Action Short Film category is such an incredible moment. This film is a beautiful reminder of the power of storytelling and how it can shine a light on love, family, and resilience in the most authentic way. I’m so proud of Adam J Graves for his vision and deeply moved by the brilliant performances of Sajda Pathan and Ananya Shanbhag, who have poured their hearts into bringing these characters to life.'

'Incredibly honoured for this nomination at the 97th Oscars. It is a privilege to share the story of Anuja, representing the work of Salaam Baalak Trust India - the voice of countless youth who bravely face formidable circumstances every day,' Guneet Monga said.

