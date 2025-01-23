Oscars 2025: Priyanka Chopra Jonas-backed Anuja gets nod, Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light misses out

Follow us on Image Source : X Anuja has been nominated in the Live Action Short Film category of Oscar Awards 2025

The Oscars 2025 nominations are being released on Friday evening, January 23, 2025. Directed by Adam J Graves and backed by Priyanka Chopra, Mindy Kaling and Academy Award winner Guneet Monga, the American-Hindi film 'Anuja' has been nominated in the Live Action Short Film category of Oscar Awards 2025. However, Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light could not win a nomination at the 97th Academy Awards.

About Anuja

The story of Anuja revolves around a 9-year-old girl named Anuja, who works in a black-alley textile factory in Delhi with her elder sister Palak. When Anuja gets a chance to go to school, she faces a life-challenging choice, which greatly affects the future of her family. It features Nagesh Bhonsle, Rudolfo Rajeev Hubert and Sajda Pathan in lead roles. The film will soon be released on OTT giant Netflix.

About All We Imagine As Light

India's acclaimed feature film All We Imagine As Light, which took home the 2024 Cannes Grand Prix, had high expectations. Given that the Payal Kapadia film was included in the Golden Globes, BAFTAs, and Critics Choice Awards, the odds of it receiving a nomination were considerable. However, Payal Kapadia's film did not qualify for the Best International Feature Film category.