Aryan Khan nearly slips, engages in playful tussle during joota churai game at best friend's wedding | Video

New Delhi:

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was seen enjoying his best friend's wedding, where a fun joota churai game turned a bit chaotic. A video from the wedding showing Aryan Khan nearly slipping and getting into a playful tussle has gone viral on the internet.

The video, from Rhea Nadkarni and Maahir Mehta's wedding, was shared by Zesst Events on Instagram with a note that read, "Joota churai turned into a full-blown mini war!" Social media users are also reacting to the video with playful comments.

Aryan Khan engages in playful tussle during joota churai game at best friend's wedding

In the now-viral video, Aryan Khan was seen dressed in jeans, a T-shirt, and a brown jacket, casually walking around with the groom's shoe in his hand and clearly not willing to give it up. As members of the bride's side try to grab the show from him, he almost loses his balance but still doesn't let go.

Moreover, Aryan was also seen pulling and playfully struggling to keep the shoe, before eventually running off with it. Take a look at the viral video below:

Internet reacts to Aryan Khan's joota churai game video

Social media users found the Aryan Khan's joota churai game video funny and reacted with humorous comments. One X user wrote, "That was looking more like a wrestling match than joota churai." Another wrote, "Yes, It's a Rasam.... Aryan Pura Desi Boy Hai"

Aryan Khan's work front

For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan made his directorial debut with Netflix's show, The Ba***ds of Bollywood in 2025. The 7-episode series features an ensemble star cast including Lakshya as Aasmaan Singh, Sahher Bambba as Karishma Talvar, Bobby Deol as Ajay Talvar, Raghav Juyal as Parvaiz, Mona Singh as Neeta Singh, Anya Singh as Sanya, Manoj Pahwa as Avtar and others.

Moreover, it features cameos from superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan. The series was well received by both audience and critics.

Also Read: 'Baba badhai ho': Ranveer Singh blushes as paps congratulate him after Deepika Padukone's pregnancy news