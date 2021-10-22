Friday, October 22, 2021
     
  4. Aryan Khan Drugs Case LIVE Updates: Ananya Panday to appear before NCB again; SRK gets fans' support
Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE: Ananya Panday's name cropped up in the Mumbai drugs case after certain WhatsApp chats between her and Shah Rukh Khan's Aryan Khan were allegedly found in the latter's mobile phone, After seizing her mobile phone and laptop, the NCB questioned the actress on Thursday. She has been asked to appear before the NCB today as well.

New Delhi Updated on: October 22, 2021 9:09 IST
Aryan Khan, Ananya Panday
Aryan Khan, Ananya Panday

Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE Updates | The Narcotics Control Bureau is moving ahead with its probe into the cruise ship party. The NCB has summoned actress Ananya Panday -- daughter of Bollywood actor Chunky Panday -- for the second consecutive day of questioning. The central agency on Thursday recorded her statement after it allegedly came across some WhatsApp chats during its investigation against Aryan Khan in the drugs case. The actress' mobile phone and laptop were seized by the NCB officials, however, the investigating agency is yet to clarify about her role in the case.

Apart from this, all eyes are on Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan after he made his first public appearance since his son Aryan Khan's arrest on October 3 following an NCB raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. The 23-year-old's bail plea was rejected by a special court this week in addition to extending his judicial custody till October 30. Aryan, along with Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha have moved High Court for bail and their pleas will be heard on October 26.

Stay tuned to this space for Aryan Khan and Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE updates:

 

 

  • Oct 22, 2021 9:09 AM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    A large number of Shah Rukh Khan fans had gathered in front of his home in a show of solidarity. since his visit to Arthur Road Jail, Twitter is abuzz with the love and support for the actor. '#IStandWithSRK' has become one of the top trends on Twitter.

    Click here to read more

     

  • Oct 22, 2021 7:52 AM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Ananya Panday summoned again

    Ananya Panday has been asked to appear before Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) once again for questioning, at 11 am today (October 22). For the unversed, the NCB has informed that the Bollywood actress' name allegedly surfaced in Aryan Khan's WhatsApp chats. However, they are yet to share details about her alleged role in the drugs case.

     

  • Oct 22, 2021 7:50 AM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    SRK meets his son first time after arrest

    Superstar Shah Rukh Khan met his son Aryan Khan on Thursday in jail. His visit to the Arthur Road jail was his first public appearance since his son's arrest. This was also the first time Aryan Khan met any family member since his arrest by the NCB on October 3.

    The prison authorities checked the actor's Aadhaar card and other documents before he entered the premises. After the verification of documents, a token was given to him by prison officials, following which he was allowed to meet his son, who is lodged in the jail's general cell as an undertrial.

    Shah Rukh Khan met his son for 15 to 20 minutes, a prison official said, adding that there was a glass fencing between them and they spoke on the intercom. Four guards were present along with them during their conversation. The actor was allowed to meet his son, as per the prison manual, like any other family member of a prisoner and no special treatment was given to him.

  • Oct 22, 2021 7:47 AM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Anaya Panday records statement

    The NCB on Thursday recorded the statement of Bollywood actor Ananya Panday after it allegedly came across some WhatsApp chats during its investigation against Aryan Khan in the drugs case. Ananya Panday's actor-father Chunky Panday accompanied her to the NCB office located at Ballard Estate in south Mumbai, where they reached around 4 pm. After recording her statement, Ananya Panday left the agency office around 6.15 pm.

  • Oct 22, 2021 7:46 AM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Aryan Khan's arrest

    Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3 along with a few others after the NCB raided the cruise ship off the Mumbai coast and claimed to have seized drugs, including charas. On Wednesday a special court in Mumbai denied bail to Aryan Khan, observing that 'on the face of it', he was indulging in "illicit drug activities on a regular basis". His WhatsApp chats also showed, prima facie, that he was in touch with drug peddlers, the court noted.

