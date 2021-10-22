Aryan Khan Drugs Case LIVE Updates: Ananya Panday to appear before NCB again; SRK gets fans' support

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Aryan Khan, Ananya Panday

Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE Updates | The Narcotics Control Bureau is moving ahead with its probe into the cruise ship party. The NCB has summoned actress Ananya Panday -- daughter of Bollywood actor Chunky Panday -- for the second consecutive day of questioning. The central agency on Thursday recorded her statement after it allegedly came across some WhatsApp chats during its investigation against Aryan Khan in the drugs case. The actress' mobile phone and laptop were seized by the NCB officials, however, the investigating agency is yet to clarify about her role in the case.

Apart from this, all eyes are on Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan after he made his first public appearance since his son Aryan Khan's arrest on October 3 following an NCB raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. The 23-year-old's bail plea was rejected by a special court this week in addition to extending his judicial custody till October 30. Aryan, along with Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha have moved High Court for bail and their pleas will be heard on October 26.

