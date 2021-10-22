Cruise Drugs Case: Ananya Panday denies allegations of supplying drugs to Aryan Khan

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@LOYALASHWINFAN_, YOGEN SHAH Ananya Panday denies allegations of supplying drugs to Aryan Khan

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday was summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday for questioning in the Drugs-on-Cruise case. She was grilled for more than two hours after her name allegedly surfaced in Aryan Khan's WhatsApp chats. She appeared before the NCB again on Friday for interrogation. As per ANI, the NCB revealed that Ananya denied the allegation of supplying drugs to Aryan Khan, who is an accused in the case, and said that she has never consumed the drugs. "The chats recovered from Aryan Khan's mobile phone reveal that in the year 2018-19, she helped supply drugs to Aryan thrice by providing him the numbers of drug dealers."

"Ananya denied the supply related talks in the chat conversation and told the NCB officials that she has never consumed or supplied the drugs," they added. Ananya Panday has been summoned by NCB today in connection with the Mumbai cruise raid case as well on suspicion of drug consumption. The summon has been issued based on the chats recovered from Aryan Khan's mobile.

Earlier on Thursday, an NCB team was seen at Ananya Panday's house, following which, the actor was summoned by the probe agency at its office. Later, Ananya Panday, along with her father Chunky Panday, reached NCB's office. Meanwhile, one more drug peddler was detained by NCB on Friday morning in connection with the cruise raid case. NCB said, "The name of Ananya Panday has come up in a chat which reveals she supplied weed to Aryan thrice including one at a popular get-together. We have seized both phones of Ananya Panday, which includes an old handset as well as the phone she purchased a few months ago. The phones have been seized to check evidence tampering."

The NCB official source said, "As per the chats, in the year 2018-19, Panday assisted in supplying weed by providing Aryan Khan phone numbers of drug dealers."

The probe agency has conducted six raids or searches in Mumbai and nearby areas in the last two days in connection with the cruise drugs case, said sources. An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. A total of 20 people, including Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, have been arrested so far in the case.