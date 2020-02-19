Arshad Warsi joins Bhumi Pednekar's Durgavati

Arshad Warsi to be seen in Bhumi Pednekar starrer Durgavati

Arshad Warsi has joined the cast of Bhumi Pednekar starrer thriller Durgavati. Arshad took to Twitter to make the announcement. "Excited to have joined the stellar cast and crew of #Durgavati today. Looking forward to a thrilling ride," the actor wrote.

Bhumi welcomed Arshad Warsi with a special message on Instagram. ''Welcome on board @arshad_warsi sir, I have adored you for years and am so excited to finally get a chance to work with you Thank you for becoming a part of this special film #Durgavati,'' she captioned the photo.

Durgavati, directed Ashok, and presented by Bollywood star Akshay Kumar and filmmaker Bhushan Kumar is the Hindi remake of Telugu horror Bhaagamathie. The Telugu original featured Baahubali star Anushka Shetty. It revolves around the story of a woman imprisoned in a haunted house while being interrogated in a corruption case.

Recently while interacting at Dabboo Ratnani's 2020 calendar launch, Bhumi told media that it is for the first time she is carrying a film on her shoulders. m"I am shooting for 'Durgavati' in Bhopal. It's a very new narrative and a new story for me. I am carrying the entire film on my shoulders for the first time and really amazing people are associated with this film, so it's going really well," said Bhumi.

Produced by T-Series and Vikram Malhotra of Abundantia Entertainment, the film went on floors recently.