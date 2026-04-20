Archana Puran Singh opens up about failing to get acting jobs after turning judge on Kapil Sharma's show

New Delhi:

In an interview, expressing her anguish, Archana revealed that due to her busy schedule with Kapil's show, she turned down so many projects that filmmakers have now stopped offering her work altogether. The Kapil Sharma show's judge shared that a few years ago, she received an offer for a film that required a 25-day shoot in Scotland.

At that time, The Kapil Sharma Show was airing on TV and approximately 100 episodes were being shot annually. Due to the show's tight schedule, she had no time left to commit to any other film. Archana stated, 'I turned down films so many times that filmmakers eventually stopped approaching me for acting roles.'

Filmmakers think I only laugh: Archana Puran Singh

The actress also laments the fact that the industry now views her solely as a judge. She remarked, 'No matter how hard I try, I am unable to convince filmmakers that I am an actor. They still perceive me as someone who simply sits in a chair and keeps laughing.'

Because of this specific image, she is no longer being offered serious or unconventional roles, and she still finds herself having to prove her acting prowess.

Archana Puran Singh's career

Archana Puran Singh's career began in 1982, at the age of just 20, with the film Nikaah. In 1987, she appeared in a lead role alongside Naseeruddin Shah in the film Jalwa. During the 90s, she performed several 'item numbers' and subsequently was seen in comedic performances in films such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Insaan, De Dana Dan and Bol Bachchan.

Archana was last seen alongside Rajkummar Rao in the Netflix film Toaster. She mentions that since Kapil's show is now filmed on a seasonal basis for Netflix, she has time available for other projects. This marks her second collaboration with Rajkummar Rao; they previously appeared together in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. Next, she will be seen alongside Kay Kay Menon in the web series Adarsh ​​Bal Vidyalaya.

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