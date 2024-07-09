Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ananya Panday's 'Now and Then' throwback pictures with Canadian singer Justin Bieber

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony was held on July 4. The function was attended by various celebrities Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal among others. However, the event became a memorable night with the amazing performance of Hollywood singer, Justin Bieber.

Ananya Panday was among the celebrities, who also attended the sangeet function. Recently, on July 8, the actress posted two pictures on her story on the Instagram account.

The first picture shows Ananya having a fun time and enjoying the performance of Orry and Justin Bieber at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet function. The picture was uploaded on her story, and she wrote on it, "Here's my picture with @justinbieber I'm kinda distracted making @orry have the best night."

Image Source : INSTAGRAMAnanya, Orry and Justin in one frame

The actress shared a throwback picture from her teenage time when she met the Canadian singer Justin Bieber. Along with Ananya in the picture, her younger sister Rysa is also there. She wrote in the picture, "Throwback to when I thought I would be chosen as the one less lonely girl."

Image Source : INSTAGRAMAnanya's throwback picture with Justin Bieber

Besides Justin Bieber, Punjabi singing sensation Badshah and Karan Aujla also set the stage on fire, adding energy to the event. The couple had their Haldi ceremony on July 8. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will be marrying each other on July 12, followed by their reception ceremony on July 14.