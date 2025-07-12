Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding: How it reflected eternal values and spiritual depth of Hindu marriage While modern practicalities often preclude most weddings from adhering to all ancient rituals, the young Ambani couple chose to meticulously follow every Indian tradition and custom.

In Hindu tradition, marriage is revered not just as a social contract but as a sacred and lifelong commitment. It represents a divine union between two individuals, their families, and communities, solemnized and celebrated with elaborate rituals and customs. The purpose of Hindu marriage extends beyond personal fulfillment, encompassing the fulfillment of religious duties (dharma) and contributing to societal order.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot on July 12.

While modern practicalities often preclude most weddings from adhering to all ancient rituals, the young Ambani couple chose to meticulously follow every Indian tradition and custom. This choice stemmed from their deep reverence for these practices and a profound desire to commence their married life with the blessings and wisdom of elders and spiritual leaders. The Radhika-Anant wedding effectively conveyed this powerful message globally, with numerous international luminaries present to experience it firsthand.

An Ode to Banaras and Resplendent Indian Attire

The wedding day décor, themed "An Ode to Banaras," offered a cherished and lasting experience for global leaders, taking them on a journey through the ghats of Banaras. This theme paid homage to the eternal city's traditions, piety, culture, arts, crafts, and cuisine. The immersive experience recreated the essence of Banaras's streets within the Concourse of the Wedding Venue at Jio World Centre, allowing guests to engage with the city's traditions, flavors, and spirituality.

The dress code theme, "Resplendently Indian," saw all dignitaries and guests adorned in traditional Indian attire, showcasing a spectacular display of India's rich cultural heritage. This burst of colors, fabrics, textures, and techniques at the Ambani wedding vividly presented India’s diverse and talented couturiers and artisans.

The marriage of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani was not just a celebration of two individuals uniting, but a grand tapestry woven with threads of deep tradition, global connection, and profound spirituality, leaving an indelible mark on India's cultural landscape.

