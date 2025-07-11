Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding: A look at how it augmented India's global image The deeply spiritual ceremony further augmented India's image as the spiritual capital of the world. The wedding guest list itself reflected India's burgeoning international appeal and its rise to a central role in global affairs.

New Delhi:

It has been one year since the wedding of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani captivated the nation and the world. Their marriage ceremony in 2024 transcended a mere social event to become India's most widely followed cultural phenomenon, one that put India on the global map, with millions globally witnessing the beautiful and deeply meaningful rituals unfold across mainstream and social media.

Wedding that put India on the Global Map

At a time when India is confidently asserting its rightful place on the world stage, building significant prowess across financial, technological, and industrial sectors, this meticulously organised and deeply spiritual ceremony further augmented India's image as the spiritual capital of the world. The wedding guest list itself reflected India's burgeoning international appeal and its rise to a central role in global affairs. The presence of esteemed individuals highlighted India’s growing economic, political, intellectual, and scientific strengths.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot on July 12.

The ability of Reliance Industries and the Ambani Family to host such a grand assembly of global dignitaries from diverse fields underscored their focused efforts to cultivate deep, inclusive, and meaningful relationships, consistently working to position India as a global leader.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot in Mumbai on July 12, 2024. The wedding ceremony was attended by a number of renowned personalities and luminaries from all spheres of life.