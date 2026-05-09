Amitabh Bachchan vs Kamal Haasan: Megastars to lock horns on screen after 40 years in Kalki 2898 AD sequel

New Delhi:

Following the tremendous success of the Prabhas-starrer Kalki 2898 AD, the filmmakers have now begun preparations for its next installment. Ever since the release of the first part, fans have been eagerly awaiting its sequel. Discover when Kalki 2 will hit theaters.

Moreover, it is significant to note that Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan, who last locked horns in 1985's film Geraftaar, will be seen taking on each other after 40 years in the Kalki 2898 AD sequel.

Kalki 2898 AD sequel release date

Work is progressing rapidly on Kalki 2, the next film in Nag Ashwin's expansive sci-fi universe. According to reports, the movie is likely to be released in theaters in December 2027. A report by Pinkvilla suggests that the film's narrative will pick up exactly where the first installment left off. This time around, the film is expected to portray its futuristic world and mythological conflicts on an even grander scale.

According to reports, a significant portion of the filming for Kalki 2 is expected to be completed by April of next year. Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Sai Pallavi are likely to wrap up their respective filming schedules by that time.

More deets on Kalki 2898 AD sequel

According to sources, given the extensive VFX requirements and the massive scale of world-building involved, the filmmakers intend to dedicate a considerable amount of time to post-production. It is reported that the scope and scale of Kalki 2 will surpass even that of the first installment. The film will feature several major, high-octane action sequences starring Prabhas, preparations for which have already begun.

One of the franchise's most compelling highlights is Kamal Haasan's character, 'Supreme Yaskin.' His brief glimpse in the first film left audiences highly intrigued and excited; now, his role in the second installment is set to become even more pivotal.

Written and directed by Nag Ashwin, this franchise is being produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. With major stars like Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Sai Pallavi, ‘Kalki 2’ has already emerged as one of the most talked-about Indian films of 2027.

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