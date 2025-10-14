Amitabh Bachchan's joins Labubu trend, internet is not pleased | Watch video Amitabh Bachchan is the latest one to join the Labubu doll trend. Big B shared a video on his Instagram profile where he can be seen flaunting his doll.

New Delhi:

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is the latest one to join the Labubu doll trend. On Tuesday, Big B shared a video on his social media profile where he can be seen flaunting his Labubu purchase.

Moreover, the veteran actor not only shot the video from his car but also gave an impressive voiceover to it as be became the latest one to join the doll trend.

What did Amitabh Bachchan say in the video?

Amitabh Bachchan shared a video showing a red Labubu doll hanging in his car. 'Ladies and gentlemen, here's Labubu, who is now in my car,' he said in the video, in his powerful voice.

'#Labubu .. #LabubuArt #LabubuToy #LabubuWorld #LabubuCollector #LabubuAddict #LabubuVibes #LabubuLove,' read Big B's Instagram caption.

Fans and celebs react

Lizelle D'Souza and Vindu Dara Singh commented with red heart emojis on Amitabh Bachchan's post. Actor Karanvir Sharma wrote, 'Sir, Hanuman Chalisa with Labubu is a must.' A fan wrote, 'Haha... the original OG! Voice and charisma... Lucky Labubu, who is breathing with Amitabh.'

Another fan wrote, 'People standing outside don't know that Amitabh is sitting in the car next to them.' Another comment read, 'Please throw it away.' Another user wrote, 'Sir this will bring bad luck.' 'Big B, please we didn't expect you to join this petty trend,' wrote another user.

Amitabh Bachchan's gratitude post

The 70th Filmfare Awards were a special occasion for the Bachchan family. Amitabh, Jaya and Abhishek Bachchan were all honored in the same night. Big B shared a photo of the three on social media and wrote, 'One family... three members in the same industry, three awards in one day. 70 years of Filmfare honors to Jaya, Best Actor of 2025 to Abhishek... and yours truly for celebrating 70 years... our privilege and gratitude... thank you.'

For the unversed, Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Kalki 2898 AD's sequel, which was in news recently due to Deepika Padukone's exit.

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna, Ayushmann Khurrana visit Shirdi ahead of Thama release | Watch