Rashmika Mandanna, Ayushmann Khurrana visit Shirdi ahead of Thama release | Watch

Thama actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna visited Shri Sai Baba of Shirdi temple on Tuesday. In the backdrop of the release of the movie 'Thama ' on the October 21, the lead actors along with the film crew visited Shirdi and worshipped Sai Baba.

Earlier, Rashmika had visited Sai Baba before the release of the movie Chhaava, in which she starred with Vicky Kaushal. On the occasion, the actress opted for a simple pastel pink coloured salwar suit. On the other hand, Ayushmann was seen in a crisp white coloured kurta pajama.The actors were also joined by Maddock Films's owner and Thama's producer Dinesh Vijan. The producer wore a blue coloured kurta during his visit to Shirdi temple.

About the film

Thama is the fifth film in the Maddock Films' horror comedy universe after Stree (2018), Bhediya (2022), Munjya (2024), and Stree 2 (2024). The trailer that has already been released has raised huge expectations on the film. Malaika and Rashmika's dance in the latest Poison Baby song from the Thama movie is currently going strong on the internet.

Thama plot

Thama is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik, director Aditya Sarpotdar's film features Ayushmann Khurrana, who will be seen in the role of an ordinary person, who suddenly turns into a vampire. He later falls in love with Rashmika Mandanna, who is also a vampire. It seems like the film will deal with challenges faced in their love and the struggles between them and the villain Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Thama will clash with these films

Thama is releasing in theatres on October 21. The film will clash at the box office with Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa starrer Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, while Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 is already going strong. On the other hand, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is also running in theatres.

