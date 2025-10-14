First become an approver if you wish to travel abroad: Bombay HC to Shilpa Shetty The Bombay High court passed a remark on Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's petition to cancel her LOC, on Tuesday, stating that she must first become an approver if she wishes to travel abroad.

The Mumbai Police's EOW has named Shilpa Shetty and her husband, Raj Kundra, as accused in an alleged fraud case involving Rs 60 crore.

A LOC has been issued against them in this case

For the unversed, Shilpa Shetty has to travel abroad for a YouTube event, for which she filed a petition in the court seeking cancellation of her LOC. In a previous hearing, the court had said, 'First pay ₹60 crore, then we will hear your case.' Today, the court said, 'If you wish to travel abroad, become an approver.'

Foreign travel banned for Shilpa and Raj

Previously, the Bombay High Court rejected Shilpa and Raj's petition to travel abroad. The court ordered that if they wish to travel abroad to Los Angeles, USA, or elsewhere, they must first deposit Rs 60 crore. The court also refused to stay the Lookout Circular (LOC) issued against them.

What is the whole matter?

Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty are accused of causing a loss of Rs 60 crore to businessman Deepak Kothari in a loan-cum-investment deal. Following this, Kothari filed a complaint against the couple at the Juhu police station in August. Following the complaint, the EOW is investigating the matter.

