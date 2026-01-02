Zohran Mamdani sends handwritten note to Delhi riots accused Umar Khalid: 'We're thinking of you' Khalid was arrested in 2020 for his alleged involvement in the Delhi riots. Last month, he was granted bail by a Delhi court from December 16-29 for his sister's wedding. However, Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai directed Khalid to surrender before the prison by the evening of December 29.

New Delhi:

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has expressed solidarity with activist Umar Khalid, who has been in jail for around five years. In a handwritten note which he handed over to the activist's parents when he met them in the United States (US) in December last year, the Democrat said, "we are thinking of you."

The note was shared on X (which was previously called Twitter) by Khalid's partner Banojyotsna Lahiri.

"Dear Umar, I think of your words on bitterness often, and the importance of not letting it consume one’s self. It was a pleasure to meet your parents. We are all thinking of you," Mamdani wrote in the letter.

(Image Source : REPORTER)The handwritten note sent by Zohran Mamdani to Umar Khalid.

Khalid was arrested in 2020 for his alleged involvement in the Delhi riots. Last month, he was granted bail by a Delhi court from December 16-29 for his sister's wedding. However, Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai directed Khalid to surrender before the prison by the evening of December 29 and also said that he would have to furnish a personal bond of Rs 20,000 and two sureties of like amount.

Zohran Mamdani swearing in ceremony

Coming to Mamdani, the 34-year-old was sworn in as New York City's Mayor on Thursday midnight in presence of his family members and friends. The oath was administered to him by Attorney General Letitia James at the old City Hall subway station. Born in Uganda's Kampala, the Indian-origin is New York City's youngest and the first Muslim Mayor.

In his speech after the oath-taking ceremony, Mamdani declared Mike Flynn as his new Department of Transportation commissioner and said he will continue to work for the betterment of New York. "Beginning today, we will govern expansively and audaciously. We may not always succeed, but never will we be accused of lacking the courage to try," he said.

"To those who insist that the era of big government is over, hear me when I say this: No longer will City Hall hesitate to use its power to improve New Yorkers' lives," he added.

ALSO READ - Zohran Mamdani sworn in as New York City's first Muslim Mayor | VIDEO