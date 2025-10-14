Singer Chinmayi Sripaada defends young KBC 17 contestant Ishit Bhatt after Internet calls him 'most hated kid' Singer Chinmayi Sripaada has spoken out in defence of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 contestant Ishit Bhatt, who recently faced massive trolling after his overconfident remarks to host Amitabh Bachchan went viral.

New Delhi:

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada has defended 10-year-old Ishit Bhatt, a young contestant on Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, who has been the centre of social media hatred for being rude to Amitabh Bachchan. The 10-year-old contestant from Gujarat left without a penny after he wrongly answered a question related to Ramayana.

The Internet has been slamming him ever since, calling him 'arrogant' and 'most hated kid'. Chinmayi Sripaada has now written in support of Ishit, calling the trolls a "horrible bunch of bullies". She even reshared posts, supporting her stance.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the singer wrote, "An adult putting a tweet saying most hated *kid*. Adults here on Twitter have been one of the most lousy, foul mouthed, abusive lot; none of these voices said a thing when kids died due to a cough syrup. But yeah pick on a kid. Says a LOT about the ecosystem. This entire lot is picking on one over excited kid - what a horrible bunch of bullies these have raised themselves to be (sic)." Take a look:

In the viral episode, the fifth-grade contestant boldly cut off Amitabh Bachchan, stating, “I’m familiar with the rules, so don’t explain them to me.” Showcasing remarkable confidence, he even hastened through his responses before the megastar could announce the options, exclaiming, “Hey, lock in the answer.”

Nevertheless, Ishit Bhatt's surge of overconfidence was short-lived. After easily answering the first four questions, he faltered on the fifth one, valued at Rs 25,000, which pertained to the Ramayana. He swiftly left the hotseat

The young contestant's stance on the show raised several questions on parenting. 'Very satisfying ending! Not saying this about the kid, but the parents. If you can't teach your kids humility, patience and manners, they turn out to be such rude overconfident lot. Not winning a single rupee will surely pinch them for a long time,' read a post on X.

Another user wrote, 'Perfect ending. Arrogance got schooled. Maybe now the parents will learn, raising a brat isn’t parenting, it’s public nuisance training.'

