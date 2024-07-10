Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas to Deepika Padukone, Kalki 2898 AD cast fees revealed

Follow us on Image Source : KALKI 2898 AD'S X Know Kalki 2898 AD cast fees here

Kalki 2898 AD has been the most successful film of the year. Moreover, the film starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in lead roles has already thrashed several records and has become the fastest film to enter the 500 crore club. Also starring Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan, Kalki 2898 AD has earned 529.25 crores in India and 859.7 crores worldwide. Made on a budget of 600 crores, the film easily recovered its money in just 8 days. Now the film is aiming to make and break several box office records. But do you know how much the actors charged for this sci-fi film?

Prabhas

Darling actor Prabhas gave back-to-back hits with Salaar and Kalki. The actor who played the role of Bhairava and Karna in Nag Ashwin's prestigious project Kalki 2898 AD, changed Rs 80 crores. He will next be seen in Salaar and Kalki 2898's sequels respectively.

Deepika Padukone

DP also gave back-to-back hits with Hrithik Roshan starrer Fighter and Kalki 2898 AD. She charged Rs 20 crores to play the role of Sumathi in this film. She will next be seen in Singham Again with her husband Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn.

Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan who will soon be seen in India 2, charged 20 crores to play Supreme Yaskin in Kalki 2898 AD. However, the major part of the actor is in the next part.

Amitabh Bachchan

The most loved character of Kalki 2898 AD, Amitabh Bachchan charged 18 crores to play Ashwatthama in this magnum opus. He will next be seen in Brahmastra and Kalki 2898 AD's sequels.

Disha Patani

Disha Patani charged 2 crores to play Roxie in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD.

Moreover, there are very special cameos by several actors as well. From Vijay Deverakonda to Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur and SS Rajamouli, several cameos have made the movie even more special. It's second part 'Kalki Cinematic Universe' will release three years later.

