Guru Dutt's 'Kaagaz Ke Phool' to Akshay Kumar's 'Sarfira', theatrical releases of the week

On the occasion of Guru Dutt's 99th birth anniversary, his classic 'Kaagaz Ke Phool' will once again be released on the big screen. Moreover, while Kalki 2898 and Kill are having a good run at the box office, this week has a plethora of films gearing up for their releases. While Akshay Kumar's Sarfira tells a stirring tale of determination as one man’s dream to revolutionize air travel comes alive, Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 returns with hard-hitting action and themes of social justice, continuing the legacy of its iconic predecessor. Have a look at the theatrical releases of this week.

Kaagaz Ke Phool

PVR INOX’s Nostalgic Show will re-release Guru Dutt’s timeless masterpiece, Kaagaz Ke Phool from July 12th to 18th. Kaagaz Ke Phool, which debuted in 1959, is a profoundly touching tale of a director's fall from grace and inner agony starring Guru Dutt and Waheeda Rehman. This film was praised for its avant-garde lighting designs and inventive cinematography, combining stunning visuals with poignant emotional content. This incredible (true) story, set in the world of startups and aviation, will inspire the common man to dream big and chase their dreams, even if the world calls them crazy.

Sarfira

Starring Akshay Kumar as Vir Mhatre Sarfira is a remake of the highly successful and acclaimed Tamil film Soorarai Potru, which starred Suriya and won several awards, including five National Awards. The film is based on G.R. Gopinath’s memoir Simply Fly: A Deccan Odyssey. Apart from Akshay, the supporting cast includes Paresh Rawal and Radhika Madan. Directed by National Award-winning director Sudha Kongara, who also helmed the original version, Sarfira is set to take off in theatres this week.

Indian 2

Indian 2 continues the legacy of its predecessor, the 1996 trendsetting hit India, with Kamal Haasan’s dedication, a role requiring nearly seven hours of makeup daily. Kamal Haasan reprises his iconic titular role, delivering a meticulous performance marked by detailed attention to his 90-year-old on-screen look. Directed by Shankar, renowned for his grand productions and themes of social justice in films like Robot, Sivaji, Anniyan, and Mudhalvan/Nayak, Indian 2 features a stellar cast including Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Brahmanandam and S. J. Suryah. This movie also marks the first collaboration between Shankar and music director Anirudh, promising exciting and memorable soundtracks. This highly anticipated sequel promises an immersive experience in Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu.

Fly Me to the Moon

Fly Me to the Moon takes you on a fanciful voyage set against the backdrop of the 1960s Space Race. Greg Berlanti is the director of this intriguing movie, which stars Scarlett Johansson as Kelly Jones, a witty marketing specialist charged with organizing a "backup" false moon landing, and Channing Tatum as Cole Davis, the tough director of NASA's Apollo 11 Moon launch. Fly Me to the Moon, which stars Woody Harrelson, Jim Rash, and Ray Romano among its ensemble cast, blends poignant moments with witty banter to present a novel take on one of humankind's greatest triumphs. The film's seamless fusion of romance, drama, and humour encapsulates the thrill of the time as well as the ageless appeal of aiming high. This movie looks to be an amazing cinematic journey full of laughter, love, and a touch of historical intrigue.

Longlegs

The year's must-see horror movie, Longlegs, starring Maika Monroe, Nicolas Cage, and Alicia Witt, was directed by Osgood Perkins. The movie centers on FBI agent Lee Harker (Monroe), a bright new hire tasked with cracking the case of serial killer Longlegs (Cage). Harker finds a personal connection to the murderer and disturbing ties to occult rituals as she digs more into the case. She had to stop him in time to prevent another attack. Known for his earlier works on Gretel & Hansel, The Blackcoat's Daughter, and I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House, Perkins continues to explore his interest with dark fairy tales, strong female leads, and avant-garde stylistic choices.

