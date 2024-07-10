'I’m just overwhelmed with reactions': Deepika Padukone on amazing response to Kalki 2898AD | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Ranveer Singh on Deepika Padukone's pregnant role in Kalki 2898 AD, 'It felt trippy'

One of the greatest films directed by Nag Ashwin 'Kalki 2898 AD' was released in June 2024 and it is doing amazing at the box office. The film's leading lady Deepika Padukone attended the screening of her movie with her husband Ranveer Singh. He shared his reactions to seeing her wife's performance in the futuristic film where she plays the role of a pregnant woman as she sees herself.

On July 9, Tuesday, Deepika shared a video on her official Instagram handle that showcases her husband's reactions too. Ranveer seems surprised and calls it a strange event that hits a deep connection with the narrative of the movie and its connections to real life. The actor says it feels like he is hallucinating on seeing a movie where Deepika (his wife) is pregnant in reel and real life. "It's like what is going on" said Ranveer.

Here's how people reacted to it

Whereas, the actress expressed her mixed emotions as she felt really happy to see the audience's response. She said, "She is out of words to express this feeling after witnessing the audience's reactions. In the video shared on social media, the audience is seen appreciating her performance in the film 'Kalki 2898 AD' describing it as 'amazing' and 'too good', entirely engrossing oneself in its fictional world. One of the fans also mentioned waiting for the next sequel of the movie. After leaving the cinema, Deepika mocked on giving a fully described review in detail later, "Real review will come now when we go home."

Deepika captioned the video with, "What was your part? Comment below. Have you watched it yet?" Taking to Instagram, Ranveer praised the entire team of 'Kalki 2898 AD' on his account, for giving such an amazing movie. Also, he appreciated the whole star cast including Prabhas and Kamal Haasan for their mind-blowing performances.

About the Film

Kalki 2898 AD is a mythology-inspired sci-fi extravaganza movie set in the future. It has an amazing star cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Hassan, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas and others. Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur, these actors have played cameos in the movie. Ranveer will soon be seen in Farhan Akhtar's 'Don 3' and Deepika Padukone will be seen in Kalki 2898AD sequel.