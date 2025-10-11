Amitabh Bachchan greets, waves to his sea of fans outside Jalsa on his 83rd birthday | Watch Amitabh Bachchan, on his 83rd birthday, greeted and waved to a massive crowd of fans gathered outside his Jalsa bungalow in Mumbai.

Amitabh Bachchan made a special appearance for fans outside his Jalsa bungalow, who had gathered for his glimpse on his 83rd birthday. Every year, thousands of fans flock outside the legendary actor's house to greet him. This year too, was no different.

Amitabh Bachchan makes a special appearance on his birthday

Amitabh Bachchan stood in front of his sea of fans, greeting them, waving to them and smiling at them as he celebrated his birthday today, October 11. Big B, as he is fondly called, wore a Lion King jacket for his fan meet. A photographer stood inside Jalsa, clicking him. Standing atop a pedestal so that fans at the farthest corner can see him, the star greeted them with folded hands. As a ritual, he also handed out return gifts to the crowd. Fans cheered on, shouting his name and greeting him on the special day. Watch the video here:

Amitabh Bachchan always meets his fans barefoot

For the unversed, Amitabh Bachchan always meets his fans barefoot. He had once revealed the reason while posting a photo on Instagram. Taking to the caption, he wrote, “They ask me somewhat contentiously .. ‘who goes out to meet fans bare feet’ ? I tell them : ‘I do .. you go to the temple bare feet .. my well wishers on Sunday are my temple’ !! ‘You got a problem with that !!!’ (sic).” In fact, Big B takes his fan meets rather seriously. On days he can't make it, he lets them know via his daily blog posts.

What's next for Amitabh Bachchan?

On the film front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD, Vettaiyan with Rajinikanth, and other films. Reportedly, he is also a part of Ranbir Kapoor-led Ramayana as a voiceover for one of the characters. The development is yet to be confirmed. He is also seen hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati 17.

