Amid Sanam Teri Kasam re-release success, Ranveer Singh-Sonakshi Sinha starrer Lootera to hit theatres again Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha's film Lootera is one of the memorable films of Hindi cinema. This film was directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and was released on July 5, 2013. Now after 12 years, the film is going to be released in theaters again.

Nowadays, there is a trend of re-release films in Bollywood. On one hand, while the recently re-released film Sanam Teri Kasam is making a splash at the box office, the announcement of another classic film has made the audience happy. Sanam Teri Kasam gave competition to new films at the time of re-release and proved to be a hit and now Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha starrer film Lootera is all set to hit theatres after 12 years of its release. This film also marked the Bollywood debut of 12th Fail actor Vikrant Massey.

Lootera re-release date

Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha's film Lootera is going to be released again in theatres on March 7. PVR Cinema shared this news with its audience through Instagram.

Fans expressed happiness

PVR Cinemas shared the poster of Lootera on its Instagram handle and wrote, “The time has come! Experience the magic of Lootera once again on the big screen, starting March 7. Re-released on 7th March at PVR Inox!" A fan wrote, "Exactly what I was waiting for!" Another wrote, "OMG my favourite movie".

About the film

Lootera was directed by Vikramaditya Motwane which was released in the year 2013. It was a Bollywood period romance film. The film was based on the 1950s which was taken from O. Henry's short story 'The Last Leaf'. The story of the film depicts a touching love story amidst deception and betrayal.

Ranveer Singh played the character of Varun Srivastava in the film who is a charming and mysterious young man. He meets an aspiring writer Pakhi Roy Choudhary, played by Sonakshi Sinha.

Where is Ranveer Singh busy these days?

Talking about the work front, Ranveer Singh is currently busy shooting for his next film Dhurandhar. Reportedly, the shooting has reached its last phase. Akshay Khanna is also in an important role in the film The film is directed by Aditya Dhar. The film is based on the history of R&AW and includes many high-octane action scenes. Apart from this, he also has Don 3 in the pipeline.

