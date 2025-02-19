Viineet Kumar Siingh responds to much-deserved recognition pouring in with Chhaava Viineet Kumar Siingh played the role of Kavi Kalash in Vicky Kaushal starrer Chhaava. The actor is finally getting his due recognition and has now reacted to it.

Viineet Kumar Siingh, famous for films like 'Mukkabaaz', 'Gangs of Wasseypur', 'Bombay Talkies' and 'Gold', has taken over audiences with his strong performance in Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Chhaava'. The Bollywood actor has played the role of Kavi Kalash in the period drama. For the unversed, Kalash was a close friend of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and played a significant role in his life. Viineet is getting praised for bringing life to this king-size role. The actor is finally getting his due recognition.

Feeling proud to be a part of 'Chhaava'

Viineet took to his social media profiles to react to the love that is pouring in for him. He wrote that as an actor, it is most important that you be a part of such films whose story touches the hearts of the fans. 'I always think of choosing such stories that inspire the fans or make you feel something new. After Mukkabaaz, there was a time when I did not have work, but today I am a part of a film, after doing which I feel proud,' the 'Chhaava' actor wrote.

Vineet expressed gratitude

Viineet further wrote that he got a chance to play the beautiful and powerful character of Kavi Kalash in the film. 'Life teaches lessons in its way; sometimes it is difficult but always meaningful. Thanks to all those who encouraged me. Vineet gave special thanks to all the actors, directors and journalists who encouraged him and gave him a reason to never give up in life. I hope now people will not ask what is your name,' the actor added.

Viineet praised Vicky Kaushal

Viineet Kumar praised Vicky Kaushal and wrote that the way the actor put life into this film really touched him. 'I have seen you travel from Gangs of Wasseypur to Chhaava. I am grateful to all my co-stars. He also thanked AR Rahman. Thank you for giving your beautiful poems to my character in Chhaava. I will try to bring such stories to you which touch your hearts,' he concluded.

