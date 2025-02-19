Amrita Singh buys luxurious apartment with three parking spaces worth crores in Juhu | Deets Inside Sara Ali Khan's mother and senior actor Amrita Singh recently bought a luxurious apartment in Juhu. The transaction came with a Rs 30,000 registration fee and a Rs 90 lakh stamp duty payment.

Bollywood actress Amrita Singh bought Rs 18 crore for a residential condominium in Juhu, Mumbai. In February 2025, the transaction was registered. The Peninsula building, a ready-to-move-in residential development owned by Nutan Laxmi Cooperative Housing Society Limited, is where Amrita Singh purchased her property. The apartment has three parking spaces and a built-up area of 252.04 square meters (2,712.9 square feet), per the IGR property registration papers. The transaction came with a Rs 30,000 registration fee and a Rs 90 lakh stamp duty payment.

Several celebs own flats in Juhu

For those who are unaware, several Bollywood superstars dwell in Juhu, one of Mumbai's most affluent and desirable residential neighbourhoods. The neighbourhood is well-known for its beautiful coastline, fine dining options, and easy access to major business districts like Bandra and Andheri. Additionally, it has great access to the Mumbai Metro system, the Western Expressway, and the international airport. According to Square Yards' examination of IGR property registration records, Bollywood celebrities Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, and Shakti Kapoor also own apartments in Juhu.

About the actress

Amrita Singh, a well-known actress in Indian cinema, rose to fame in the 1980s after making her screen debut in the hugely successful film Betaab (1983). She is well-known for her diverse acting and has starred in critically praised movies such as Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Mard, Naam, and Chameli Ki Shaadi. Following a break, she demonstrated her acting abilities once more with Kalyug and Shootout at Lokhandwala, making a strong return. She won a Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal in Aaina, and she went on to receive praise for her work in 2 States. She was last seen in Heropanti 2. The senior actor has not yet revealed the details about her upcoming projects.

Also Read: Box Office Report: Have a look at Chhaava, Thandel and Captain America: Brave New World's collections