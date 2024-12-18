Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 crosses Rs 1,400 cr mark globally but fails to beat THESE 2024 releases, check full list

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Pushpa 2 was released globally on December 5, 2024.

Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, is on the winning run at the box office. Ever since it was released in cinemas on December 5, the film has been shattering major box office records and is set to become biggest Indian film ever. Its nett Indian collections currently stand at Rs 953.3 crore, with a major contribution coming from its dubbed Hindi version. With these figures, it has already surpassed the lifetime collections of many recent Bollywood releases including Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Pathaan, among others. However, there are still many 2024 releases that are still much ahead of Pushpa 2 in terms of box office numbers. Below is the list of such mega-blockbusters of 2024.

Inside Out 2

One of the most successful films of 2024 is the animated flick Inside Out 2, which was reportedly made with a budget of nearly USD 200 million. As per Sacnilk, the film minted Rs 12,771 globally and around Rs 32 crore nett in India.

Deadpool and Wolverine

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman-starrer Marvel film was again a mega-blockbuster of the year. The film earned Rs 11,180 crore across the world and its Indian collections also crossed the Rs 100 crore mark. The film is currently available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Despicable Me 4

The animated action comedy film was released on July 5 this year. However, its business was not exceptionally well in India but the film minted Rs 5,868.17 globally in its theatrical run. It is currently streaming in India on JioCinema.

Dune Part Two

As per Sacnilk, Dune Part 2 minted Rs 32.12 crore nett in India and over Rs 5,800 crore globally. The film features Zendaya, Austin Butler, and Florence Pugh and is available for streaming in India on JioCinema.

Moana 2

Animated musical adventure flick was released in cinemas in the last week of November this year. The film has so far minted over Rs 6,100 crore globally and Rs 24.36 crore in India. As the film is still running in cinemas, it is yet to be released digitally. It is expected to premiere on OTT in February next year.

Also Read: Pushpa 2 Stampede: 9-year-old boy injured during screening at Sandhya Theatre declared brain dead

Also Read: Mukesh Khanna's FIRST reaction after Sonakshi Sinha's post criticising him for questioning her upbringing