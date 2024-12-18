Pushpa 2 Stampede: 9-year-old boy injured during screening at Sandhya Theatre declared brain dead

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM VIRAL VIDEO Stampede broke out at Pushpa 2 screening at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad.

The boy, who was injured during Pushpa 2: The Rule's midnight screening at Hyderabad's Sandhya Theatre, remains critical and was declared brain dead due to lack of breathing. On Tuesday, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner CV Anand Telangana Government Health Secretary Dr Christina IAS visited KIMS Hospital on behalf of the Telangana Government to inquire about the 9-year-old boy Sri Teja. As per a post shared on X (previously called Twitter) by Hyderabad City Police, the doctors have informed him that the boy is being treated with ventilator support and that the treatment is likely to be prolonged.

The post also mentioned that the doctors will soon release a medical bulletin on Sri Teja's health conditions. Health Secretary Dr. Christina said that we are monitoring the health condition of Shri Teja regularly and hope for his speedy recovery.

Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun was arrested after the stampede incident and was released on bail by the Telangana High Court. Later, the actor shared a post on his Instagram handle showcasing his concern about the boy where he also informed that due to the ongoing legal proceedings he has been advised not to visit him to the hospital.

What happened during screening?

A horrifying incident took place on December 4 at midnight premiere at Hyderabad's Sandhya Theatre. After Allu Arjun arrived at the location, he was surrounded by a sea of fans and within seconds the situation went out of control and a stampede-like situation broke out. The incident took the life of a woman named Revathy and left several injured.

Meanwhile, Pushpa 2 is unstoppable at the box office and has already grossed over Rs 1,400 crore globally. Its nett collections in India is also set to cross the Rs 1,000 crore mark soon.

