Mukesh Khanna's FIRST reaction after Sonakshi Sinha's post criticising him for questioning her upbringing

After Sonakshi Sinha lashed out at 'Shaktimaan' Mukesh Khanna after he criticised the 'Dabangg' star in a recent interview over her lack of knowledge about the Hindu epic, Ramayana, the actor has now put out his first reaction on social media saying that he 'regrets' talking about it repeatedly. Taking to his Instagram handle, Mukesh Khanna clarified his intentions and wrote, ''Dear Sonakshi, I am surprised you took so much time to react. I knew I was antagonising you by taking your name from that incident in the famous Karodpati show. But I had no malicious intention to malign you or your father who is my senior and I have a very cordial relationship with him."

''My only intention was to react on today's generation, which is called Gen-Z by elders, which has become slaves to today's Google world and Mobile phones. Their knowledge is limited to Wikipedia and social interactions on You tube. And here I had a Hi-Fi case in front of me of yours which I thought I could use to teach others. Fathers, sons, daughters. To tell them that we have a huge and vast knowledge preserved in our Culture, Sanskriti and History which every youth of today should know. And just not know but feel proud about it. Thats all,'' he added.

''And yes I regret that I talked about it in than one interview of mine. Point noted. It will not be repeated. Be assured. Take care," he concluded the post.

In 2019, Sonakshi appeared on Kaun Banega Crorepati she was asked a question related to Ramayana, which she couldn't answer correctly, which became a point of criticism among many. After Mukesh Khanna criticised her in one of his recent interviews, Sonakshi took to her Instagram handle and lashed out at him.

''Dear Sir, Mukesh Khanna ji ..l recently read a statement you made saying that it's my father's fault i did not answer a question about the Ramayana correctly on a show l attended many, many years back. Firstly let me remind you there were two women on the hot seat that day who did not know the answer to the same question, but you choose to keep taking my name, and only my name, for reasons which are quite obvious,'' she wrote.

For those late to the story, Sonakshi Sinha in an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati was asked a question on Ramayana. The question was, ''According to the Ramayana, Hanuman fetched the Sanjeevani herb from whom?'' Host Amitabh Bachchan also playfully teased her about her inefficiency in answering a 'simple' question on Ramayana.

