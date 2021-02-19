Image Source : TWITTER/AKSHAYKUMAR Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor starrer Bell Bottom to release in cinemas in May

The year 2021 is a treat for cinephiles as all the much-awaited films are being released this year. After Bachchan Pandey, the release date of another Akshay Kumar film has been finalized. The superstar will knock at the big screens in May with his upcoming film Bell Bottom. Also starring Vaani Kapoor, Bell Bottom is all set for a 28th May release this year in the theaters. With things getting back to normal post COVID19 lockdown, the makers have decided to take the film to the theatres for a thrilling movie-watching experience.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh shared the release date on Instagram and wrote, "AKSHAY KUMAR: #BELLBOTTOM RELEASE DATE FINALISED... #BellBottom - starring #AkshayKumar as #RAW agent - to release in *cinemas* on 28 May 2021... Costars #VaaniKapoor, #HumaQureshi, #LaraDutta and #AdilHussain... Directed by Ranjit M Tewari. #BellBottom is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani."

This Akshay Kumar-starrer is inspired by true events. Set in the 1980s, Bell Bottom was one of the earliest Bollywood films to go on floors after the Covid-induced lockdown. Leaked photos from the sets went viral on social media during its shoot in Glasgow, Scotland, in September and fans were gushing about Akshay's dapper retro look. Earlier, it was scheduled to release on April 2.

Currently, Akshay Kumar is shooting for his film Bachchan Pandey. The upcoming film, which also stars Kriti Sanon, is being helmed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It will hit the theatres on January 26, 2022. Sharing his fierce look from the film, Akshay had announced the new release date of the film. He tweeted, "His one look is enough! #BachchanPandey releasing on 26th January 2022!" The poster showed Akshay in a close up looking fierce. His one eye is blue and can be seen wearing chains in his neck. Check out-

Apart from Akshay, Abhimanyu, and Kriti, the film also features Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi.

On the films' front, actor Akshay Kumar has an excitingline-up of movies. He has films like Atrangi Re', 'Raksha Bandhan', 'Bachchan Pandey', 'Sooryavanshi', 'Bell Bottom', and 'Prithviraj' and 'Mission Lion' in his kitty.