Akshay Kumar unveils FAU-G official anthem on Instagram, shares registration link & launch date

Last year, Indian government taught China a lesson by banning 118 Chinese mobile apps including PUBG. After this, Akshay Kumar announced to launch FAU-G instead of PUBG. Now the anthem of this game has been released by the actor himself on social media. The full name of the game is Fearless and United - Guards. In the video that was shared, a glimpse of the game was shows backdrop of which had the FAU-G anthem playing. Not only this, but Akki even shared the registration link and the release date ie on January 26 which happens to be the Republic Day.

Alongside the one-minute and thirty-eight second video, Akshay wrote, "“FAU-G Anthem. Whether it’s a problem within the country or at the border...these Bharat Ke Veer always stand tall. They are our Fearless And United Guards, our FAU-G! Witness the anthem. Pre-register now. Launch: 26/1@vishygo @ncore_games_official #BharatKeVeer #FAUG (sic)."

Have a look:

FAU-G, which is also being called the Indian clone of PUBG, is developed by Indian mobile game publisher nCore Games. It was earlier supposed to launch in December 2020 but will now be out on January 26 this year.

While announcing the game in September 2020, Akshay wrote, "Supporting PM @narendramodi’s AtmaNirbhar movement, proud to present an action game,Fearless And United-Guards FAU-G. Besides entertainment, players will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers. 20% of the net revenue generated will be donated to @BharatKeVeer Trust."

Not only this, but he even shared a teaser of FAU-G on the occasion of Dussehra and wrote, "Today we celebrate the victory of good over evil, and what better day to celebrate our Fearless and United Guards, our FAU-G! On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, presenting the #FAUG teaser."

It is being said that FAU-G will be based on real-life military clash events including the Galwan Valley face-off that took place last year between Indian and China’s armies. It has become one of the most anticipated games and is associated with Akshay’s initiative 'Bharat Ke Veer' that happens to be a fundraiser for martyr's families.