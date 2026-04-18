Akshay Kumar reveals Aarav has no acting interest, earns Rs 4500 job wage in a village

New Delhi:

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has revealed that his son, Aarav, has no interest in entering the film industry; instead, he is focused on building a career in fashion. Speaking on a podcast, Akshay noted that while Aarav shares many similarities with him, he has chosen a completely different path for his profession.

The actor said, 'We share many similarities. He is interested in health, and so am I. He is tall and very focused. He enjoys working, but he does not want to enter films. He has no such plans. He wants to join the fashion industry.'

Aarav is earning Rs 4500 from a village job

Akshay also spoke about Aarav's learning process and shared details about his work. He remarked, 'The poor guy is currently working a job that pays Rs 4,500. It's a good thing, why not?' He further explained that Aarav is learning the fundamentals of fashion by traveling and gaining hands-on experience. Akshay stated, 'He visits villages to learn about fashion, different types of prints, and everything else. I don't preach to him much, but I have given him one piece of advice: never cause harm to anyone.'

About Aarav Kumar

Aarav was born in 2002 and is the eldest son of Akshay Kumar and author-former actress Twinkle Khanna. He moved abroad at the age of 15 for higher education and is currently studying in London. Aarav prefers to stay away from the limelight. His younger sister, Nitara, occasionally appears in Twinkle Khanna's social media posts.

On Akshay Kumar's work front

On the professional front, Akshay Kumar's latest film Bhooth Bangla has hit theatres yesterday. Directed by Priyadarshan, this horror-comedy film also features Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles. The film received mixed reviews, but it had a decent opening at the box office.

He will next be seen in the film Welcome to the Jungle, directed by Ahmed Khan, which features a star-studded cast including Jackie Shroff, Raveena Tandon and Disha Patani. This film is scheduled to be released in theaters on June 26, 2026. Additionally, another film of Akshay's, titled Haivaan, is also in the pipeline; it co-stars Saif Ali Khan and is being directed by Priyadarshan.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar says Priyadarshan's Hera Pheri 3 is not happening anytime soon: 'Uske bohot saare issues hain...'