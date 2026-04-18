Akshay Kumar says Priyadarshan's Hera Pheri 3 is not happening anytime soon: 'Uske bohot saare issues hain...'

New Delhi:

Akshay Kumar, who was recently seen in the horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, has shared an update on the much-talked-about Hera Pheri 3, directed by Priyadarshan. The actor revealed that the film is not happening anytime soon, pointing out that there are several issues involved.

In a recent interview with Shubhankar Mishra, Akshay Kumar opened up about the release timeline of highly-anticipated film Hera Pheri 3 and mentioned that it is not happening for now. Read on to know what exactly he said about it.

What did Akshay Kumar say about Hera Pheri 3?

When asked about Hera Pheri 3, Akshay Kumar said that the film is not happening for now. He said, "Hera Pheri 3 abhi filhaal toh nahi ban rahi (The film is not happening as of now). After listening to this, the host was shocked and to this Akshay responded, "Mujhe khud jhatka laga tha. Koi baat nahi, Welcome bana li. Thoda kuch mantra padna padega ki sab theek ho jaaye. (I myself was shocked. It’s okay, we made Welcome. We might need to do a bit of chanting so that everything gets sorted. It’s not happening in the next year. There are many issues; it’s not like the three of us (actors) are not together. We are all together in Welcome to the Jungle.)

He further added, "Abhi ek saal toh nahi hain. Uske bohot saare issues hain, aisa nahi hain ki hum teeno (actors) saath nahi hain. Welcome to the Jungle mein hum teeno saath hain. Kuch kuch cheesein hoti hain jo main camera pe nahi bol sakta. Bohot saari cheezein, agreements hain, which takes the project backwards (It’s not happening in the next year. There are many issues; it’s not like the three of us (actors) are not together. We are all together in Welcome to the Jungle. There are some things I cannot say on camera. There are many agreements that are pushing the project backwards.)

Hera Pheri 3 faces controversy and delays

For the unversed, the makers of the cult classic Hera Pheri announced its third part, Hera Pheri 3, in January 2025. However, the film got embroiled in controversy after Paresh Rawal's exit and later a legal dispute involving a South-based producer and Firoz Nadiadwala over the franchise's copyright ownership. However, Paresh Rawal confirmed his return to the hit franchise in July 2025.

The film features the original trio Akshay Kumar, Akshay, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty in the lead roles.

Also Read: Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection: How much did Akshay Kumar's film mint on Day 1?