Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection: How much did Akshay Kumar's film mint on Day 1?

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's highly anticipated film, Bhooth Bangla, hit theaters today. Paid preview shows for the film began last night at 9 PM and as of today, the movie has officially arrived in cinemas. After a 14-year hiatus, did the Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan duo manage to recreate the magic that audiences had been hoping for?

The film's first-day box office figures have now started to emerge. Let's see if Bhooth Bangla has managed to become Akshay Kumar's biggest opener to date.

Bhooth Bangla's day 1 collection

The wait is finally over for fans, and Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan's much-awaited Bhooth Bangla is now playing in theaters. Since its release, the film has generated palpable excitement among the public. According to Sacnilk, Bhooth Bangla has garnered a total of Rs 12.25 crore on its first day so far. Prior to this, the film had collected Rs 5 crore from its paid preview shows. Consequently, the film's cumulative earnings have now reached Rs 18.90 (India net). However, the figures for Bhooth Bangla are expected to rise further later tonight.

Looking at Akshay's top opening-day earners, Mission Mangal currently holds the number one spot, having raked in rS 29.16 crore. It now remains to be seen whether Bhooth Bangla can surpass that record, or at the very least, secure a spot within Akshay's top 5 highest opening-day grossers.

Bhooth Bangla story

The film's story centers on Arjun (Akshay Kumar), who returns from London to his ancestral palace in Mangalpur to arrange his sister Mira's (Mithila Palkar) wedding. This is the very same palace about which the villagers have long circulated various tales. Nevertheless, the wedding is set to take place right there, simply because it must. Subsequently, the palace becomes the setting for strange occurrences, unforeseen mishaps, and a host of other events. As the narrative unfolds, new secrets begin to surface.

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