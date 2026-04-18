Earthquake of magnitude 5 hits Afghanistan, tremors felt in Kashmir

New Delhi:

An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale struck parts of Afghanistan on Saturday morning, with tremors also felt across the Kashmir Valley. The earthquake occurred at around 8:24 am, according to seismic data. The quake was centred near Zaybak in Afghanistan’s Badakhshan region, at coordinates 36.5536°N and 70.9259°E. It originated at a depth of about 190 kilometres beneath the surface, which likely reduced the intensity felt on the ground.

Experts estimate the earthquake released energy equivalent to around 477 tons of TNT, highlighting the strength of the seismic activity despite its depth. At the time of the quake, weather conditions at the epicentre were overcast, with temperatures around 20.5°C and moderate humidity.

Tremors felt across Kashmir

Residents in several parts of the Kashmir Valley reported feeling mild shaking, though there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

This is a developing story, more details are awaited…