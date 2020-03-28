BREAKING: Akshay Kumar pledges Rs 25 crore for fighting coronavirus

Akshay Kumar to donate Rs 25 crore to fight against coronavirus

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has announced to contribute Rs 25 crore to help the nation in its fight against coronavirus. In a response to PM Narendra Modi's appeal to donate, Akshay tweeted, "This is that time when all that matters is the lives of our people. And we need to do anything and everything it takes. I pledge to contribute Rs 25 crores from my savings to @narendramodi ji’s PM-CARES Fund. Let’s save lives, Jaan hai toh jahaan hai"



In an appeal to the citizens, PM Modi on Saturday tweeted: "The PM-CARES Fund accepts micro-donations too. It will strengthen disaster management capacities and encourage research on protecting citizens. Let us leave no stone unturned to make India healthier and more prosperous for our future generations"

Earlier, Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan and comedian Kapil Sharma also contributed to the state and PM relief fund to help fight the pandemic. Pawan Kalyan donated Rs 50 lakhs each to both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana CM relief funds besides Rs 1 crore to PM fund. While the comedian donated Rs 50 lakh to PM relief fund, Ram Charan contributed to Rs 70 lakh.

It's time to stand together with the ones who need us. Contributing Rs.50 lakhs to the PM relief fund towards the #fightagainstcorona. Request everyone to #stayhome #staysafe #jaihind #PMrelieffund @narendramodi 🙏 🇮🇳 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) March 26, 2020

I will be donating Rs.50 Lakhs each to both AP and Telangana CM relief funds to fight against Corona pandemic. — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) March 26, 2020

I will be donating Rs.1 crore to PM relief fund to support our https://t.co/83OmZ9biYX Sri @narendramodi ji,in turbulent times like this. His exemplary and inspiring leadership would truly bring our country from this Corona pandemic. — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) March 26, 2020

Karan Johar, Taapsee Pannu, Rajkummar Rao and Ayushmann Khurrana, have also pledged their support to a new initiative aimed at supporting the daily wage-earners who have been severely affected by the lockdown.