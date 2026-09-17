Actor Akriti Agarwal announces separation from cricketer Prithvi Shaw, 6 months after engagement

Actor Akriti Agarwal has announced her separation from cricketer Prithvi Shaw, six months after the couple got engaged. She shared the news on social media, saying, "Our paths are not meant to be together." The couple got engaged in March this year. However, cricketer Prithvi Shaw has yet to react to this matter.

Actor Akriti Agarwal announces separation from cricketer Prithvi Shaw

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, Akriti wrote, "With a heavy heart, I would like to share that my fiancé and I have decided to part ways due to different goals and circumstances for our future. As much as we love and care for each other, we’ve come to accept that our paths are not meant to be together. With our responsibilities and the circumstances we are currently facing, we have mutually decided to go our separate ways (sic)."

The note further added, "I genuinely wish nothing but the best, peace, and happiness for both of us as we move forward. I kindly request everyone to respect our privacy during this difficult time and refrain from speculating or making assumptions about the reasons behind our decision. Thank you for understanding and respecting our space (sic)." Take a look:

Akriti Agarwal's recent Instagram story

Earlier on Wednesday, Akriti Agarwal shared a picture from the Ganpati celebrations, where she was seen bowing down. Along with the picture, she shared an emotional note for Bappa. She wrote, "Bappa, I promise that this Visarjan, I'll let go of all my sorrow, pain and problems. And when you meet your Akriti next year, I promise you'll see a completely different version of me - someone who will choose herself, keep herself as a priority, and walk into the next chapter with a stronger heart (sic)," along with a red heart and folded-hands emojis. Take a look below:

(Image Source : IG: AKRITI AGARWAL)Screengrab taken from Akriti Agarwal's Instagram Story.

About Akriti Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw's engagement

In March, Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw announced his engagement to Akriti Agarwal on Instagram. While sharing the pictures from their engagement ceremony, he wrote, "From sixes on the field to a lifetime of hits off it. She is my perfect innings! #justengaged (sic)."

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