Akshay Kumar turns up the swagger in new Welcome To The Jungle poster | See here

New Delhi:

Akshay Kumar is stepping back into the madness of the Welcome franchise, and the latest glimpse from Welcome to the Jungle already has fans talking. In the newly shared look, the actor appears in full swagger mode, dressed sharply with tinted glasses while standing confidently in the middle of a jungle setting. The vibe instantly brings back memories of the classic Welcome days.

Akshay Kumar shares an update on Welcome To The Jungle

What makes Akshay Kumar's look stand out is the nostalgia attached to it. There is something very familiar about the way Akshay carries himself here, but at the same time, the scale feels much bigger and more extravagant. The visuals look slick, cinematic and packed with the kind of chaos the franchise is known for. Even with the larger setup, the signature Welcome flavour still feels intact.

In December 2025, the actor recently confirmed that the film has officially wrapped shooting. Sharing a video featuring the cast, Akshay wrote, “Wishing one and all a very Merry Christmas from the giant cast of Welcome to the Jungle! In cinemas 2026. Never have I ever been part of something so big...none of us have.”

“We can’t wait to present our gift to you. It’s a wrap, people! Well done, gang. Such a huge effort from everyone involved in making this happen. From our big family to yours at home, we wish you nothing but the best for 2026 #WelcomeToTheJungle #Welcome3."

Welcome To The Jungle: Release date and cast

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome To The Jungle is set to hit theatres on June 26. The film boasts a massive ensemble cast, making it one of the biggest comedy entertainers lined up for release. The film also features Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta and Tusshar Kapoor, among many others.

Also read: Bhooth Bangla: Akshay Kumar injures himself while performing stunt, loses balance mid-landing | Video