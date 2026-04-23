Akshay Kumar announces new film with Vidya Balan, Anees Bazmee to direct; shoot kicks off in Kerala | Watch

New Delhi:

Akshay Kumar is set to reunite with Vidya Balan for his next project, which will be directed by Anees Bazmee. The yet-untitled drama has already sparked interest, especially as the team heads to Kerala to begin filming. For the unversed, Akshay and Vidya have previously collaborated for films like Heyy Babyy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and Mission Mangal, all of which performed very well at the box office. Akshay is also reuniting with Anees Bazmee after a 15-year gap, following hit films such as Singh Is Kinng, Welcome, and Thank You.

Akshay Kumar teams up with Vidya Balan for their next film

Sharing the update with fans, Akshay took to X (formerly Twitter) to reveal that he is off to “God’s own country” for the shoot. A short clip posted by the actor showed him and Vidya arriving together, with Akshay guiding her into the aircraft as they prepare to leave for the schedule.

The actor also expressed his excitement about collaborating with Vidya once again, hoping their on-screen chemistry continues to strike a chord with audiences. He wrote, “Next stop: God’s own country, the magical Keralam (Palm tree and aeroplane emojis) Anees Bazmi’s next is my fourth film with the ever fabulous @balanvidya and I hope the good luck charm of our jodi continues (crossed fingers emoji) (sic).”

What's next for Akshay Kumar?

Akshay Kumar's latest film, Bhooth Bangla, is currently running in theatres. Next, he will be seen in Welcome to the Jungle, directed by Ahmed Khan. The film features an extensive ensemble cast including Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever, Aftab Shivdasani, Lara Dutta, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Daler Mehndi, Farida Jalal and several others.

His upcoming projects also include Haiwaan alongside Saif Ali Khan and Golmaal 5.

Also read: Bhooth Bangla: Akshay Kumar injures himself while performing stunt, loses balance mid-landing | Video