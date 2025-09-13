Aabeer Gulaal movie starring Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor releasing in India? Here's what government said The PIB has dismissed rumours about Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor's film 'Aabeer Gulaal' India release on September 26. It also confirms that no clearance has been granted for its theatrical release.

New Delhi:

The romantic drama film 'Aabeer Gulaal', starring Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor, has been making headlines amid rumours about its release in India. Many fans have been curious to know whether the film will actually hit Indian theatres. Now, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has cleared the air.

For the unversed, the film is directed by Aarti S Bagdi and produced by Vivek Agrawal. It hit the big screens globally on Friday, September 12, 2025.

PIB confirms Aabeer Gulaal not releasing in India

Taking to the X handle, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has addressed the circulating rumours about the film's India release date. The tweet reads, "It is being claimed by several media outlets that the film "Aabeer Gulaal" starring Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor will release in Indian cinemas on September 26, 2025. #PIBFactCheck This claim is FAKE No such clearance has been granted for this film."

Earlier, a report of Bollywood Hungama revealed that 'Aabeer Gulal' would release in India two weeks after its global release.

The source stated, "Aabeer Gulaal has released today, that is, September 12, across the globe. The team of Indian Stories Limited (UK) have now made the decision to release the film in cinemas in India two weeks from now, on September 26. They are confident of the product and feel that the film, which is a simple and sweet love story, has the potential to attract the audience everywhere, including India. Moreover, no other film is scheduled for a release on September 26 and hence, Aabeer Gulaal will enjoy a solo release in the country."

About Aabeer Gulaal

For those who may not know, this film was set to be released in India on May 9, but its release was cancelled due to the Pahalgam attack, followed by Operation Sindoor. 'Aabeer Gulaal' was entirely shot outside India. It has an estimated budget of between Rs 5 crore and Rs 10 crore.

Also Read: Rajesh Kumar recalls being ragged on Sarabhai vs Sarabhai sets: 'Satish Ji once made me cry'