Rajesh Kumar recalls being ragged on Sarabhai vs Sarabhai sets: 'Satish Ji once made me cry' In a recent interview with 'Be You With Shraddha S', Sarabhai vs Sarabhai fame actor Rajesh Kumar recalled being ragged on the sets of the show by a fellow co-star.

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai is one of the most iconic television shows in Indian television history. It has a stellar cast which features actors like Rupali Ganguly, Sumeet Raghavan, Ratna Pathak Shah, Rajesh Kumar and others in the lead roles. Rajesh Kumar, who played the unforgettable character Roshesh, a naive, idealistic, aspiring poet known for his hilariously terrible poems, recently opened up about his experience working on the show and his bond with the cast.

In an interview with 'Be You With Shraddha S', Kumar revealed that the way the other characters reacted to Roshesh played a key role in making the character so memorable. He acknowledged that it was the chemistry and responses of his co-stars that helped shape the character of 'Roshesh' in becoming the fan-favourite.

Rajesh Kumar recalls being ragged on set

Rajesh acknowledged that he felt overwhelmed during his early days on set. He said, "I was ragged mostly because I was doing comedy for the first time, and on top of that, I was acting opposite senior actors like Satish ji and Ratna ji. I was nervous throughout the 1.5 years of shooting. Though I was married, I felt like a bachelor on set because that’s how they treated me. I never used to get my wife on set. I didn’t want her to see how they treated me, it scared me."

Satish Shah gets angry with him and says, 'Call me when he remembers his lines'

He also recalled a day when he had a hard time with a lengthy monologue. "There was this one scene where I had to deliver a 1.5-page dialogue about the activities I did while being insomniac. I kept forgetting the lines we did at least eight takes. Satish ji got angry and said, ‘Call me when he remembers his lines.’ After this I got teary-eyed I couldn’t tell if it was anger, insult, or just ragging. After that, I went to my director, Deven Bhojani and asked for some time. Even now, I remind Satish ji that he once made me cry, but he never agrees."

About Rajesh Kumar's work front

For the unversed, the actor was recently seen in the romantic drama film 'Mannu Kya Karegga' alongside Saachi Bindra, Vinay Pathak, Kumud Mishra and others in the key roles. He was also featured in Mohit Suri's hit film 'Saiyaara', where he played the role of Mr Batra (Vaani's father). According to IMDb, he will be next seen in Anurag Kashyap's film 'Nishaanchi', which is set to hit the screens on September 19, 2025.

