Mahavatar Narsimha: Makers drop deleted scene for fans as film completes 50 days in theatres | Watch The makers of the blockbuster animated film 'Mahavatar Narsimha' shared the deleted scene video from the movie, which features Hiranyakashipu's reflection in the mirror. The film completed its 50 days in theatres on September 13, 2025.

The animated mythological epic 'Mahavatar Narsimha' has taken the box office by storm. Directed by Ashwin Kumar, the film has become one of the biggest blockbusters of 2025. The movie was released on July 25 and completed its 50 days in theatres on Saturday, September 13, 2025.

To mark its 50-day milestone, the makers of the film released a deleted scene from the movie featuring Hiranyakashipu’s reflection in the mirror. The video has been praised by the audience. The film is directed by Ashwin Kumar and co-written by Jayapurna Das and Rudra Pratap Ghosh.

Makers unveils deleted scene from Mahavatar Narsimha

Sharing the video of the deleted scenes, the makers wrote, “Hiranyakashipu’s reflection unleashed the Inner Demon Watch #MahavatarNarsimha Deleted Scene Witness the epic spectacle, running successfully in cinemas near you." One Instagram user wrote, "Best 3D animation movie in India." Another commented, "Best Film Of The Year."

Mahavatar Narsimha completes 50 days in theatres

The blockbuster animated movie 'Mahavatar Narsimha' completed its 50-day theatrical run on September 13, 2025. The makers of the film shared the celebratory poster on social media. For the caption, they wrote, "A Glorious Milestone Etched in History UNSTOPPABLE! 50 Days of #MahavatarNarsimha in theatres and still ROARING across 200+ cinemas! Your Unwavering Love made this HISTORIC MILESTONE possible. We’re grateful beyond words."

Mahavatar Narsimha: Budget and worldwide box office collection

Notably, the film was reportedly made on an estimated budget of Rs 10–15 crore and has collected Rs 324.61 crore worldwide so far, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. It is produced by Kleem Productions and presented by Hombale Films.

Mahavatar Narsimha: Plot

For the unversed, the story follows demon Hiranyakashyap, who challenges Vishnu and claims to be a god. But his son Prahlad continues to stay devoted to Vishnu, who takes the form of Narsimha in order to defeat the demon.

