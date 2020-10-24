A Suitable Boy: Twitter has mixed reactions on Tabu and Ishaan Khatter series

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ISHAANKHATTER A Suitable Boy reactions

The BBC’s six-part adaptation of Vikram Seth’s 1993 tome A Suitable Boy starring Tabu, Ishaan Khatter and Tanya Maniktala, the drama which is directed by Mira Nair has finally released on Netflix today. And before you invest your time into the 6-episode series, let us tell you what you can expect.

For the unversed, the film set in the 1950s tells the story of university student Lata (Maniktala), coming of age in north India in 1951 at the same time as the country is carving out its own identity as an independent nation and is about to go to the polls for its first general election. Torn between duty to her family and the excitement of romance, Lata embarks on a journey of love, desire and heartache as three very different suitors vie for her hand. Her choice plays out against the tumultuous political backdrop of India in the 1950s.

While the film is receiving praise for not having even one white character in the feature, some voiced disappointment over the pace, acting and a lack of connection with its content in the show. However, here are the Twitter reactions worth reading before you dive deep into the six-hour-long series.

I read too much gay fan fiction back in the day. So my brain just went

👁👄👁 #ASuitableBoy pic.twitter.com/YBCmIvV7Pc — girl almighty (@vodkatales) October 23, 2020

Appreciation tweet for Ishaan khatter as maan kapoor ❤️ I had this big smile on my face everytime I saw him on the screen, he played this character so beautifully. I wish people start taking him more seriously. He stole the show for me 🌟#ASuitableBoy pic.twitter.com/E0jx1xXuLp — 💫 (@kuchnhibasyunhi) October 23, 2020

Watching #ASuitableBoy



Saeeda Begum as just entered to detonate my laptop screen. Tabu. 😍😍🔥 pic.twitter.com/JHaBuyjBHw — Chaitanya. (@illusionistChai) October 23, 2020

Vikram Seth could foresee the circumstance in 1993 itself and Mira Nair brought it out on the most suitable time ever. @MiraPagliNair #ASuitableBoy — Umang🌝 (@UmangPancholi3) October 23, 2020

Last night I watched the first two episodes of #ASuitableBoy on Netflix. What the hell is going on! The book is a fav, I re-read it every other year. It’s a magnum opus! I wasn’t expecting much from the show, but this was plain awful. — Suvasini Sridharan (@Suvasini1984) October 24, 2020

Couldn't have put the collective disappointment of those who read & loved the book, in better words than @RajaSen #ASuitableBoy is inauthentic, parod-ish & made for Hollywood. Period. #disappointed https://t.co/NqxdrB67vb — Victory Flower (@VictoryFlower01) October 24, 2020

What a class and piece of art by @MiraPagliNair

Had binged #ASuitableBoy and honestly it's a time machine.



Thanks for creating the 1951. — یوسف اختر (@yusuf_akhter) October 23, 2020

