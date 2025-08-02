71st National Film Awards: Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and others react to their wins Bollywood stars including Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Vikrant Massey, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, and others have expressed their gratitude and penned heartfelt notes on social media. Take a look at their reactions here.

The winners of the highly anticipated 71st National Film Awards were announced by the jury members at the NMC, Delhi, on Friday, August 1, 2025, in a press briefing. Films which received certification from the CBFC between January 1, 2023, and December 31, 2023, were eligible for these awards.

Several popular Bollywood films, including Jawan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Sam Bahadur, 12th Fail, and The Kerala Story, among others, received the prestigious National Film Award across categories. In response, Bollywood actors like Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Vikrant Massey, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, and others have expressed their gratitude and penned heartfelt notes on social media. Take a look at the celeb reactions here.

Alia Bhatt

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who was featured in Karan Johar's directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' alongside Ranveer Singh shared a video from the dance rehearsal of the song 'Dhindhora Baje Re'on her Instagram handle, and expressed her gratitude for the unforgettable journey and wrote, "Reliving these memories and my heart is soooo full today Dhindhora Baje Re is your brilliance @vaibhavi.merchant. Forever grateful for the unforgettable journey that was #RRKPK, and to every single member of this brilliant team, this win is yours. Big big love to this wholesome happy journey."

For the unversed, the 2023 film 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' won two National Film Awards, i.e., Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and Best Choreography award, which went to Choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant for the song 'Dhindhora Baje Re'.

Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar

Taking to the Instagram stories, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor expressed his gratitude and wrote, "The real win for RRKPK is how it has grown to become people's go-to comfort film. They rewatch it again and again, as a form of emotional regulation. Ek aisi film jo dil ka bojh halka kar deti hai. Thats wholesome entertainment indeed. Feeling proud, feeling blessed, feeling grateful." The director of the film Karan Johar also reacted to this and wrote, "Love hai toh sab hai."

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM / @RANVEERSINGH, @KARANJOHAR)Screengrab of Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar's Instagram stories

Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan won his first National Film Award in his career for the film 'Jawan' in the Best Actor in a Leading Role category. The film was directed by Atlee and features Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. On Friday, King Khan aka Shah Rukh Khan uploaded a video on his social media handles and to share a heartfelt message with his fans. The caption of the post reads, "Thank you for honouring me with the National Award. Thanks to the jury, the I&B ministry. Iss samman ke liye Bharat Sarkar ka dhanyawaad. Overwhelmed with the love showered upon me. Half a hug to everyone today."

Reacting to SRK's first National Film Award, Maa actress Kajol congratulated him and wrote, "Congratulations on your big win @iamsrk! #jawan #71stnationalfilmawards." Renowned music composer AR Rahman also reacted to SRK's win and wrote, "Legend, congratulations," on his X handle.

