Image Source : INSTAGRAM Watch Salman Khan, Saiee Manjrekar’s ‘romance ka fasaana’ in Dabangg 3 song Awara

Salman Khan has been making it difficult for his fans to wait for the cop-drama Dabangg 3 to hit the screens on 27th December, 2019. The actor has been teasing fans with videos and photos from the film which has left the fans more excited. On Thursday, the superstar released the video of yet another song from the film titled Awara. The song has been picturized on debutant Saiee Manjrekar and Chulbul Pandey aka Salman Khan and will surely leave a lasting memory in your mind after you have seen it.

Awara song is from the flashback part of the film in which Chulbul Pandey falls in love with Khushi. Salman and Saiee’s cute chemistry, or shall we say romance ka fasaana, is endearing to watch. The song is sung by Salman Ali and Muskaan. Interestingly, Muskaan is Dabangg 3 music composer Sajid’s daughter and this is her first song. Watch the song here-

During the Munna Badnaam Hua song launch, Salman Khan introduced Muskaan to the world and sang praises for her talent. In return, she also expressed her gratitude for the opportunity and said, “the fact Salman Sir knew my name and wanted me to try this song was enough to come on board.” Sajid also expressed happiness on teh fact that after him and brother Wajid, his second generation is working with the superstar on the Dabangg franchise.

On the related note, Salman Khan shared yet another Chulbul Pandey-Khushi promo with a Shah Rukh Khan connection. In the video clip, Khushi is seen to be in love with DDLJ’s Raj. The actor shared the post saying, "King of romance Shah Rukh Khan ya hum? Khushi ke dil ki baat samajhana itna easy bhi nahi hai...#4DaysToDabangg3."

Directed by Prabhudeva, Dabangg 3 is one of the most awaited films of 2019. It also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Kiccha Sudeep and Mahesh Manjrekar. The film will hit the screens on 20th December.

Also read:

Dabangg 3 advance booking starts: Will Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha continue the hit game?

Dabangg 3 box office prediction: Salman Khan starrer may earn around Rs 40 crore on opening day

Salman Khan Films edit 'certain scenes' from Hud Hud Dabangg song, keeping 'sentiments in mind'

Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha share mushy moments in the latest romantic Dabangg 3 teaser

Salman Khan, Prabhudeva, Sudeep grooving to 'Munna Badnam' in Chennai is best thing on internet. Watch video

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page